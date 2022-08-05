An Evening of Rock & Roll stories with Tom Zutaut

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

KZ106 Presents: Capturing Lightning In A Bottle with Tom Zutaut

Creative sparks that changed music history

An evening of legendary music stories of Motley Crue, GnR, Def Leppard, Tesla, vinyl records, and Backstage tales as told by Tom Zutaut. Tom Zutaut is best known as the A&R manager who signed Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and others in the 80's. Without him, numerous bands would probably not have achieved the fame and success they enjoyed under his management.

Also, we'll be celebrating the birthday of KZ106's Scott Chase who has been bringing Chattanooga's Best Rock Music since New Years Day of 1985! Q&A to follow after all the stories have been told!

