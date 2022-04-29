An Evening with Scott Miller

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show: 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter SCOTT MILLER returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history, and Appalachia. “[Miller combines] the emotional honesty and intelligence of a singer/songwriter with the swagger and enthusiasm of a rock & roller… a gifted and eclectic solo artist.” (AllMusic.com) Recently on tour with Patty Griffin, Robbie Fulks, Paul Thorn, Robin & Linda Williams, and American Aquarium.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
