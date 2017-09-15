An Evening in Venezuela -- Outdoor Fiesta!

On September 15th, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are partnering with LaPaz Chattanooga, EPB Fiber Optics, the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, and Tepuy Venezuelan Cuisine for “An Evening in Venezuela”, an outdoor, end-of-summer fiesta!

Picture this for your evening….A tour of the awe-inspiring Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Mouthwatering authentic Venezuelan cuisine outdoors at sunset. A special Pops con Amor treat or a refreshing Venezuelan-inspired cocktail. All set to the music of world-renowned Venezuelan artist, composer, and Grammy nominee, Frank Quintero.

We want this event to be an opportunity to come together and, despite the current crisis in Venezuela, celebrate the incredible people of this beautiful country. Would you join us for this unforgettable evening?

Doors + Dinner at 6pm. Show at 7:15pm.

https://madpriestevents.ticketleap.com/venezuela/

Ticket includes entrance to fiesta, Basilica tour, traditional Venezuelan dinner, one Pops con Amor treat, and the show! (Cash/Credit bar available for those delicious cocktails.)

Student tickets MUST bring I.D. to door. If a valid/current I.D. is not presented, an additional $10 will be required for entrance.

Children 3 and under are free!

Parking::: There is available parking at the lot of MLK and Lindsay St. after 6pm.

