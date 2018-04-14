The East Lake Neighborhood Association presents the Annual "Everyone East Lake Festival" on Saturday April the 14th, 2018 between 1:00pm and 5:00pm at the East Lake Park and Duck Pond located at 3000 East 34th Street. Sponsorships welcome!

Andy Santoro will act as emcee. The local Police will have a "Porch Line-up" to start the festival off. The concession stand will be open! Join us for a soft drink, snack, lunch, or dinner. Vendors too!

This year a star studded musical line-up performing in the gazebo will feature:

Clare Donohue & Stephen Powers"Heatherly" Heather Leigh HoltRafael AmaralShagbarkThe UTD with Sheryl Campbell

Hara Paper

Plus Opera! Aria's by Tenor Michael Mays accompanied by his pianist wife, Joy!

The EELF will also feature the Book Fiesta, presented by ELLA! It too will be in the East Lake Park on the other side at 3200 East 35th Street.

Dramatic read-alouds of the best kids' books out there, interactive large scale art installations, space to play, & a celebration of some of the many vibrant cultures of Chattanooga! Celebremos el día de los niños! Let’s celebrate Children’s Day!!Book Fiesta is a literacy event celebrating Children’s Day/World Book Day, and is based on the picture book, ‘Book Fiesta’ written by Pat Mora and illustrated by Rafael Lopez.

McKamey will be set-up in the East Lake Citizens Center (old Senior Center, Pink Building at parking lot) inside the park and offering a FREE Rabies Vaccine Clinic! Bring your pet on a leash for a free rabies shot.

For more information, to become a vendor, or to become a sponsor, contact Buddy Shirk at 423-529-0315 or via email at: buddy@summittpianos.com