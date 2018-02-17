"Everything Begins with Soil" Free Gardening Class

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, extend their outreach programs with free monthly gardening classes open to the public. On Saturday, February 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, the topic will be “Everything Begins with Soil” presented by UT Extension Agent, Tom Stebbins and master gardener Bud Hines. MGHC classes take place at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

Tom Stebbins notes, “Soil is not just ‘dirt’ but varying combinations of sand, silt, clay, organic matter, air, water and a multitude of micro-organisms. Healthy plants can only occur where there is healthy soil. This class will teach you how to take a soil test, how to read the lab results, and how to amend the soil with fertilizers or natural enrichment. We’ll also cover how to compost your own kitchen and yard waste to enrich the soil and save money. A successful garden begins with well-balanced, well-drained soil, and we’ll get you started on the right foot – or hand!”

Master Gardeners of Hamilton County is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that plays an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Among the many on-going landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, McCoy Farm & Garden, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and Siskin Children’s Garden.