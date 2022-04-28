× Expand property of EEM tradeshow logo

[CHATTANOOGA, TN, APRIL 2022] —

The Everything Embroidery Market is the largest event of its kind for the embroidery,

sublimation, applique, and vinyl application industry. The show has quickly become a

must attend event for small businesses, home based businesses, and crafters. Anyone

looking to embellish or learn to embellish will be blown away by this show.

At the event, you will enhance your skills, knowledge, and techniques through our

classes, grow your supplier list and stay on top of trends by shopping our vendors on

the show floor. We have a growing vendor list that are the leaders of the industry.

It will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center April 28-30,2022. Look at classes and

sign up here https://everythingembroiderymarket.com/eem-market-chattanooga-tn-2022-

registration/

There is something for everyone at this market and we want to see you there