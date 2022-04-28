Everything Embroidery Market

to

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

[CHATTANOOGA, TN, APRIL 2022] —

The Everything Embroidery Market is the largest event of its kind for the embroidery,

sublimation, applique, and vinyl application industry. The show has quickly become a

must attend event for small businesses, home based businesses, and crafters. Anyone

looking to embellish or learn to embellish will be blown away by this show.

At the event, you will enhance your skills, knowledge, and techniques through our

classes, grow your supplier list and stay on top of trends by shopping our vendors on

the show floor. We have a growing vendor list that are the leaders of the industry.

It will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center April 28-30,2022. Look at classes and

sign up here https://everythingembroiderymarket.com/eem-market-chattanooga-tn-2022-

registration/

There is something for everyone at this market and we want to see you there

Info

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
8328039591
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Everything Embroidery Market - 2022-04-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Everything Embroidery Market - 2022-04-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Everything Embroidery Market - 2022-04-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Everything Embroidery Market - 2022-04-28 00:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 19, 2022

Wednesday

April 20, 2022

Thursday

April 21, 2022

Friday

April 22, 2022

Saturday

April 23, 2022

Sunday

April 24, 2022

Monday

April 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours