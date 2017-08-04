Examinations: Artists Reflecting on the Hunter Museum Collection

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) announces an exhibit that grew from a partnership with the Hunter Museum of American Art and emerging artists. Taking place at AVA, Examinations: AVA Artists reflecting on the Hunter Museum Collection opens Friday, August 4, with a reception from 5:30-8pm and continues through August 25.

This exhibit highlights 15 of AVA’s most talented emerging artists. These artists were asked to choose their favorite artwork in the Hunter’s permanent collection and contemplate how it speaks to them personally and informs their artistic practice. Artists then discussed the works and their reactions to them on camera. These videos will be shown in the exhibit alongside artwork created by the fifteen artists.

“The purpose of Examinations is to remind emerging artists of the importance of viewing art in person and what an enormous influence this plays in the creation process,” says Caitlin Dickens Frenchko, guest services assistant manager at the Hunter. “We hope these artists will continue to visit us for inspiration. We encourage all guests to visit the original selected works at the Hunter to further understand the dialogue between artists over time.”

"AVA is excited to partner with the Hunter Museum of American Art once again on this project. It's always a fulfilling experience to house the reflective works of our very own local artists," says Kreneshia Whiteside, chief curator of AVA.

Artists in this exhibit include: Travis Knight, Adam Kirby, James McKissic, Susan Fox, Claire Bloomfield, Caitlin Dickens, Rachel Veal, Caroline Covington, Neely Crihfield, Carrie Pendergrass, Meri Wright, Rylan Thompson, Brent Weston, Katherine Hanks McAlister, and Stephanie Anne Martin