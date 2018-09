Join us as artists from the AVA’s 2018 Examinations Exhibit guide us through the Hunter to discuss the original work of art from our collection that inspired their AVA piece.

Examinations is a collaborative program between the Hunter and the AVA gallery in which artists create a work of art that is inspired by a Hunter collection piece. These emerging artists’ works of art can be seen at AVA November 2-21.

This tour is at the Hunter and is free and open to the public.