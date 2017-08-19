Examinations Tour: Seeing the Hunter through Artists' Eyes

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us as artists from the 2017 Examinations exhibit guide us through the museum to discuss their favorite works of art from our collection. Examinations is a collaborative program between the Hunter and the AVA gallery in which artists are filmed reflecting on their favorite work from the Hunter, and then they participate in a group exhibit at AVA of work they created in response to these pieces. During this tour, guests will have the opportunity to hear more in depth explanations from the artists

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
