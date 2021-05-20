Exhibition Opening & Artists’ Talk

Join us for the opening of the Hunter’s newest exhibition, "Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar & Deborah Ory". Meet the artists and learn what it’s like to work with world-renowned dancers and choreograph photographs that meld haute couture fashion and pure athleticism. Exhibition will open for viewing at 5 pm, and the artists’ talk will begin at 6:15 pm.

Museum Members: Free

General: $20

Youth 17 and under: Free

Art Wise: Distinguished Speakers at the Hunter generously sponsored by Martha Mackey.