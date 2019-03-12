Experience Hendrix
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkMarch Mudbug Madness
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersBoots and Bowties
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Charity & FundraisersFiesta! Pura Vida!
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Carroll
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatRump Run for Colon Cancer Awareness
-
Education & Learning This & ThatSustainable Houses of Worship Workshop
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Charity & FundraisersWomen Build Breakfast
-
Health & Wellness This & ThatOne Delicious Bite: Mindful Ways with Food
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Bird And The Bear
-
Concerts & Live MusicVon Wamps
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
This & ThatRiver City Dance Club
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Talks & ReadingsAuthor C H Hooks in Conversation with Adam Latham
-
Talks & ReadingsNovelist C.H. Hooks Reading
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Education & LearningChattanooga Girls Leadership Academy's 10th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon
-
-
Education & LearningUnderstanding Dog Behavior
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth