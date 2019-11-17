Experiment with Silverpoint

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We are thrilled to introduce a new instructor to Townsend Atelier, Gavin Gardner.  Gavin is a classically trained and accomplished artist who has a wide range of expertise in relief sculpture, painting, and silverpoint drawing.  We will be posting a variety of classes with Gavin for 2020, but in the meantime, you can take a mini-workshop with him on November 17.   

Whether you are a beginner, a professional artist, or somewhere in between, Townsend Atelier is a welcoming place where you can experiment, learn and grow.  All levels are welcome.  We hope to see you at the atelier!

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
