Experiment with Silverpoint

We are thrilled to introduce a new instructor to Townsend Atelier, Gavin Gardner. Gavin is a classically trained and accomplished artist who has a wide range of expertise in relief sculpture, painting, and silverpoint drawing. We will be posting a variety of classes with Gavin for 2020, but in the meantime, you can take a mini-workshop with him on November 17.

Whether you are a beginner, a professional artist, or somewhere in between, Townsend Atelier is a welcoming place where you can experiment, learn and grow. All levels are welcome. We hope to see you at the atelier!