Experimenting with Paper Weaving

× Expand Hollie Chastain paper weaving by hollie chastain

July 9 & 10

10 am-4 pm EST

Instructor: Hollie Chastain

All levels are welcome!

Come practice a skill that is fun and versatile whether you want to add a new technique to your existing art practice or have never experimented with mixed media or collage before. Along the same lines as embroidery, cross-stitching, and knitting it can be soothing, frustrating, satisfying, and wonderful with vastly different results and endless ways to work texture and pattern into your paper art pieces. Students will spend the first day learning the basics and practicing different methods to use the weaving process then branch out into several projects including designing and executing your own patterns, combining your weaving with clipped images in different and interesting ways, and working with a larger portrait piece, combining our weaving pieces with more organic shapes. Open to all skill levels.