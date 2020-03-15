Experiments in Black & White: An Introduction to Alternative Photographic Techniques in the Darkroom - 3 Part Class

In this three-part class you will be (re) introduced to the basics of a traditional photographic darkroom (specifically working with enlargers & chemical processing of paper prints).*

You will then be able to use those techniques to create a unique photographic art piece (or pieces) of your choosing.

Students can bring their own pre-processed black and white 24mm negatives to work with, as well as found objects, and the instructor will have found items to work with, as well.

In addition, anyone who has previously taken Pinhole Photography & has paper “negatives,” will be able to make “positives” of those prints, which can be put together to make cool positive/ negative compositions.

This class is a three-parter. The class takes place on Sunday, March 15, 22, and 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Supplies: All tools and supplies are provided and included in the price.

*Please note: we will not be processing film.

About the teacher:

Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. Currently she is the Gallery Director for a local non-profit called the H*Art Gallery on the Southside. H*Art Gallery offers a space for homeless, disabled and other non-traditional artists to make and sell their artwork. She’s also been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com