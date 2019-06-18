Exploring Chattanooga’s Rich History

Chattanooga has been a strategic crossroads through the mountains since the buffalo, the scene of ancient warpaths, the epicenter for the launching of the Trail of Tears, and the location of what some believe to be the greatest two-day battle in American history. It is also the origin of one of the world’s most popular products, bottled Coca-Cola. From its religious and progressive tension to its cryptic, indigenous name, Chattanooga is an enigma to many at every turn. There are many stories people do not commonly know about Chattanooga.

Published author and filmmaker Dean Arnold has investigated, researched and interviewed for countless hours to become a recognized expert on Chattanooga history. Arnold plans to give a series of talks on Chattanooga History, the first of which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Chattanooga Public Library First Floor Auditorium.

Former Sen. Bob Corker notes, “Dean Arnold has a unique way of capturing the essence of an issue and communicating it through his clear but compelling style…”

Arnold’s first talk of the series will be on the 18th century history of Chattanooga. It will cover some of the events that led up to the Trail of Tears later in the 19th century including assassinations of key leaders, arrests of missionaries and riots stemming from mixed-race marriages.

The talk is a part of a monthly series by the local non-profit Hamilton Flourishing. Founder Doug Dougherty said, “Dean’s style is engaging and conversational and promises to be enjoyable and enlightening for people of Chattanooga from all backgrounds and ages.”