Exploring Collage Using Woven Paper

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come practice a skill that is fun and versatile whether you want to add a new technique to your existing paper art practice or have never experimented with mixed media or collage before. During the first half of this workshop, participants will practice weaving paper to create smaller pieces with texture and shape to then incorporate into a finished mixed media composition on composition board. All materials will be provided, and participants will take home a completed piece and learn the skills and classroom experience to further explore mixed media. Open to all skill levels.

