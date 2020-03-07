Exploring Indigo & Shibori

Participants will learn the basics of dying with a plant-based indigo vat, along with various approaches to Japanese shibori resist dyeing. Aaron will focus on Itajime (shape resist) and Kumo (twist resist). A yard of cotton is provided for experimentation, along with all vat materials and supplies for Shibori. Participants are encouraged to bring small goods to dye, along with high-sleeved rubber gloves. Cellulose fibers (cotton, linen, rayon, ramie) accept color best. Vintage linens, pillowcases, dishtowels, and clothing are good choices. Pre-wash in hot water and dry before the workshop. Students will leave with dyed cotton fabric, dyed goods from home, and a handout detailing the dyeing process. Wear old clothing and shoes that can be stained. The dye will splash!