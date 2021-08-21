Exploring Sashiko and Handstitching

Saturday, August 21 | 2021

11 am-3 pm

Instructor: Aaron Sanders Head

Participants will learn the basics behind hand-stitching, as well as the stitches and patterns of Sashiko stitching, as well as how to transfer patterns to fabric. After learning the basic rules of Sashiko, participants will then be encouraged to bend those rules and develop their own stitching voice. Participants will learn the meditative and mindful properties of hand-stitching, and learn to read Sashiko patterns. Students are provided with naturally dyed fabric for stitching on, along with Sashiko thread and other naturally dyed thread for stitching with, and students will leave with at least 4 stitched swatches.

Naturally dyed fabric, thread, needles, and all stitching supplies are provided, but if you have a favorite fabric or thread from home you would like to stitch with or stitch on, participants are encouraged to bring that as well. Denim clothing, linen accessories and any medium-weight home good are perfect for this.