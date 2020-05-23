× Expand The Chattery Eyebrow Shaping

Eyebrow Shaping 101 - ONLINE CLASS

If your eyebrows are just a little overgrown, this class is for you! Join Shaina Ramsey of Shaina Ramsey Beauty as you learn how to shape your own eyebrows.

For this class you'll need:

Tweezers

Razors

At the end of this class you'll have expertly shaped eyebrows...that you did yourself!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eyebrow-shaping-101-online-class-tickets-104205557628

About the teacher:

Shaina Ramsey is a local Aveda-trained hair and makeup artist. She has been published in local sources such as CityScope Magazine, The Scout Guide, and Chatter Magazine, along with Equally Wed, Aveda, & more. She founded the nonprofit, Cuts for Change, which provides free hair services and hygiene products to the under-served community. She is a Chattanooga native and can be found chasing her two sons, Luke & Ezra, around town.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.