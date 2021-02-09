“Face” Your Fears: Introduction to Drawing Faces

Have you been working on your drawing skills but are intimidated by the thought of drawing faces? In this “live” online class, we will be examining typical proportions for laying out an adult facial portrait, and discussing how those size relationships are affected by various facial gestures.

I will be guiding you through some steps and offering tips and techniques for making more realistic drawings based on your observations of your own face. All you need is some paper, a pencil, an eraser, and access to your own face via a mirror. This class is open to a variety of age levels and is geared toward beginners. There will be opportunities for you to submit questions throughout, and a chance to show off your work at the end (if you choose)! Face your drawing fears! You’ll be so glad that you did!

Supplies needed: Pencil(s), eraser, paper or sketchbook, ruler or straight-edge, a positionable mirror (larger than 5” x 7” but 8” x 10”-11” x 14” is ideal- that can be placed in front of you, next to your computer or other device)

Optional (but recommended) Supplies: washable or dry erase marker, paper towel

About the teacher:

Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. She recently stepped down from her Gallery Director position at the local non-profit HArt Gallery, where she worked for over three and a half years. She currently works as a professional artist, exhibiting her work locally and regionally, and continues to do arts education. She has been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, the Chattery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com.