At Face Value: Drawing Faces Part II

In this online class, we will be taking a closer look at what makes a portrait drawing more realistic by honing in on individual facial features and using shapes, shadows and light to make them “pop.”

This class is perfect for anyone who took the “Face” Your Fears class (if you didn’t, you can pay to take the webinar here), or anyone who wants to practice using “value” (shadows and light) to make their portraits look more natural. You will be basing your drawing on observations of your own face. For the sake of time, it would be very helpful to have already drawn a basic contour drawing of your own face with features laid out, to work into. However, if you are starting from scratch, you can follow along and practice a more-fully realized drawing later on your own. All you need is some paper, a pencil, an eraser, a direct, positional light source and access to your own face via a mirror.

This class is open to a variety of ages & levels but is ideal for those who have experience with drawing faces and want a slightly more advanced approach. There will be opportunities for you to submit questions throughout, and a chance to show off your work at the end (if you choose)!

Take yourself at face value; you’ll be so glad that you did!

Supplies: Pencil(s), eraser, paper or sketchbook, a positional lamp, blending stomp/ tortillon OR Qtips (for blending), a small piece of any grit sandpaper (optional), flashlight, or other light source, positional mirror (larger than 5” x 7” but 8” x 10”-11” x 14” is ideal- that can be placed in front of you, next to your computer)

Optional Pre-Class Homework: (using a mirror to create) An observational contour (basic line) drawing of your face, with little to no “shading” that can be added to/worked on in the class.

About the instructor:

Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. She recently stepped down from her Gallery Director position at the local non-profit HArt Gallery, where she worked for over three and a half years. She currently works as a professional artist, exhibiting her work locally and regionally, and continues to do arts education. She has been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, the Chattery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com.