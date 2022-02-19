× Expand Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash Facebook for Business - Online Class at The Chattery

Clients and customers, you know they’re out there, but how can you go about reaching them without spending an arm and a leg?

Facebook is a great tool for marketing, but they don’t make it easy. Learn about Facebook’s algorithms, boosting posts vs. ads, and some basic ways to managing this social media platform easier.

In this class, we will cover:

Creating a Facebook Page

Managing and scheduling content

Increasing likes and comment

Understanding Facebook analytics

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.