Facebook Live: Depression, Fear, Anxiety & Grief with Covid-19

Susan Latta, Director of Grief Counseling at Hospice of Chattanooga, will be going Live on our Facebook page on Thursday, July 30th at 4 PM.

As we enter into month 5 of COVID-19 and all that is happening in our world, there are many feelings that are not going away. In this week's Facebook Live, we will talk about the impact of COVID-19 and navigating through feelings of depression, fear, anxiety, and grief in this new world that all of us are experiencing.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/313889016649454/

If you have further questions, please contact Susan Latta at (423) 805-7112 or susan_latta@hospiceofchattanooga.org.