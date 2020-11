Free Doyle Dykes Holiday Special + Songbirds Big Announcement

The Songbirds Foundation is hosting a Free Facebook Live Doyle Dykes Holiday Special + Songbirds Big Announcement on Wednesday, Dec., 9, 2020 from 7:15 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. EST.

Dykes, a legendary American guitarist, will share songs and stories from the Songbirds performance space. And stay tuned for some big news we are excited to share! Click here to join the event, or follow @songbirdsfound on Facebook.