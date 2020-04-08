Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Courtney Holder

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us from your phone, tablet or computer screen for a virtual concert with Courtney Holder! We'll be streaming live from our Facebook page (Visit Chattanooga) this Wednesday, April 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

If you've been around the Chattanooga music scene over the past few years, you've no doubt heard (and probably seen) the talented Courtney Holder. In addition to a surging solo career, her band Hive Theory won the 2018 Road to Nightfall competition. Most recently, Holder was among six Tennessee songwriters to win a chance to perform at the Bluebird Café after advancing through the Tennessee Songwriters Week contest. This will be a good one, folks.

Like what you hear? Give Courtney a tip. VenMo: @Courtney-Holder-4

#ConnectChatt is a way to bring people together and offer some reprieve and joy from the daily news-cycle. #ConnectChatt came about as a way for us to utilize our social media platforms to help amplify and support local talent in the coming weeks. We will live stream and archive each performance on our page.

