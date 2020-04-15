Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Courtney Janelle Reid

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Courtney Janelle Reid has a voice that came of age in the Memphis church choirs, but she began her professional career as a star vocal performer at the age of 17, recording in studios all over the southeast. Gather around your devices on Wednesday afternoon and take a moment to enjoy her powerful voice.

Join her for an afternoon concert this Wednesday.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1065118460524600/

Be sure to give Courtney a tip on the below apps:

Cash-app: $Puriti17

Venmo- @Courtneyjreid

#ConnectChatt is a way to bring people together and offer some reprieve and joy from the daily news-cycle. #ConnectChatt came about as a way for us to utilize our social media platforms to help amplify and support local talent in the coming weeks. We will live stream and archive each performance on our page.

#ConnectChatt is presented by Visit Chattanooga, SoundCorps, and RISE Chattanooga.

