Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge

to Google Calendar - Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge - 2020-04-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge - 2020-04-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge - 2020-04-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge - 2020-04-03 14:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us from your phone, tablet or computer screen for a virtual concert with Lon Eldridge! We'll be streaming live from our Facebook page (Visit Chattanooga) this Friday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. 

Looking at him, you'd think Chattanooga's Lon Eldridge had just stepped out of a time machine from Mississippi in 1890. Hearing his signature vocals and classic finger-picking guitar doesn't do anything to help this time traveler's case. You might find him around town with his band, The 9th Street Stompers, or spinning brittle 78rpm recordings as DJ Passé. You're about to have a new favorite artist, folks.

PayPal: paypal.me/loneldridge

Venmo: venmo.com/LonEldridge

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge - 2020-04-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge - 2020-04-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge - 2020-04-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge - 2020-04-03 14:00:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 30, 2020

Tuesday

March 31, 2020

Wednesday

April 1, 2020

Thursday

April 2, 2020

Friday

April 3, 2020

Saturday

April 4, 2020

Sunday

April 5, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse