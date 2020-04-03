Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Lon Eldridge

Join us from your phone, tablet or computer screen for a virtual concert with Lon Eldridge! We'll be streaming live from our Facebook page (Visit Chattanooga) this Friday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Looking at him, you'd think Chattanooga's Lon Eldridge had just stepped out of a time machine from Mississippi in 1890. Hearing his signature vocals and classic finger-picking guitar doesn't do anything to help this time traveler's case. You might find him around town with his band, The 9th Street Stompers, or spinning brittle 78rpm recordings as DJ Passé. You're about to have a new favorite artist, folks.

PayPal: paypal.me/loneldridge

Venmo: venmo.com/LonEldridge