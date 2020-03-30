Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Rick Rushing

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us from your phone, tablet or computer screen for a virtual concert with Rick Rushing! We'll be streaming live from our Facebook page (Visit Chattanooga) this Monday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m. 

#ConnectChatt is a way to bring people together and offer some reprieve and joy from the daily news-cycle. #ConnectChatt came about as a way for us to utilize our social media platforms to help amplify and support local talent in the coming weeks. We will live stream and archive each performance on our page.

#ConnectChatt is presented by Visit Chattanooga, SoundCorps, and RISE Chattanooga.

Concerts & Live Music
