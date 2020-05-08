Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Ryan Oyer

Chattanooga favorite Ryan Oyer will perform as a part of the #ConnectChatt series on the heels of a brand new album called "Silver Linings." The album — officially out May 7 — features new songs like "Little Bird," "Indigo" and "Tiny Box."

According to Joshua Pickard of "The Southern Sounding," Oyer's music explores "the same environments as fellow storytellers like Jeff Tweedy and Jim James ..."

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/280060816347344/

During the show, you can offer a tip if you like what you hear:

PayPal.Me/ryanoyermusic

Venmo: @ryanoyer

Cash app: $RyanOyer

#ConnectChatt is a way to bring people together and offer some reprieve and joy from the daily news-cycle. #ConnectChatt came about as a way for us to utilize our social media platforms to help amplify and support local talent in the coming weeks. We will live stream and archive each performance on our page.

#ConnectChatt is presented by Visit Chattanooga, SoundCorps, and RISE Chattanooga.