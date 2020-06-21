FACES Virtual Campfires

FACES: The National Craniofacial Association is happy to announce FACES Virtual Campfires, free online events for children with facial differences and their buddies!

Here's just a few of the cool things we'll be doing:

• S’mores

• Scavenger Hunts

• Skits

• Singing Songs

• Getting to know one another

• And More!

We're excited to keep the connections and relationships we formed last year and look forward to new faces too!

Email Ashley Rhodes at ashley@faces-cranio.org to sign up! See you at the FACES Campfire!