FACES Virtual Campfires

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FACES: The National Craniofacial Association is happy to announce FACES Virtual Campfires, free online events for children with facial differences and their buddies!

Here's just a few of the cool things we'll be doing:

• S’mores

• Scavenger Hunts

• Skits

• Singing Songs

• Getting to know one another

• And More!

We're excited to keep the connections and relationships we formed last year and look forward to new faces too!

 Email Ashley Rhodes at ashley@faces-cranio.org to sign up! See you at the FACES Campfire!

