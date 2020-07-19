FACES Virtual Campfires
FACES: The National Craniofacial Association is happy to announce FACES Virtual Campfires, free online events for children with facial differences and their buddies!
Here's just a few of the cool things we'll be doing:
• S’mores
• Scavenger Hunts
• Skits
• Singing Songs
• Getting to know one another
• And More!
We're excited to keep the connections and relationships we formed last year and look forward to new faces too!
Email Ashley Rhodes at ashley@faces-cranio.org to sign up! See you at the FACES Campfire!