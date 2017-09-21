Faculty Dialogues--the South of Wayne White

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for an in-gallery walking dialogue exploring the south of Wayne White with Dr. Jennifer Beech of the UTC department of English. This evening will include a thoughtful discussion on perceptions and point of view towards the South, as inspired by the artwork of Wayne White. Encouraging us to think about how our own viewpoints may align or diverge from the artist, Dr. Beech will guide us through an engaging evening in the world of Wayne White.

Regular admission ($15 adults, free children 17 and under with adult, FREE to museum members)

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
