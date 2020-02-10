On Monday, February 10, at 4 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium, Derek Parsons, professor of piano at Furman University, and Peter Cooper, dean of the School of Music at Southern Adventist University, will perform Healey Willan’s Piano Concerto in C minor, HWC76a. They will play Caroline Owen and Parsons’s arrangement for two pianos. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/musicevents.
Faculty and Guest Piano Recital
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
