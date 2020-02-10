Faculty and Guest Piano Recital

to Google Calendar - Faculty and Guest Piano Recital - 2020-02-10 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Faculty and Guest Piano Recital - 2020-02-10 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Faculty and Guest Piano Recital - 2020-02-10 16:00:00 iCalendar - Faculty and Guest Piano Recital - 2020-02-10 16:00:00

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

On Monday, February 10, at 4 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium, Derek Parsons, professor of piano at Furman University, and Peter Cooper, dean of the School of Music at Southern Adventist University, will perform Healey Willan’s Piano Concerto in C minor, HWC76a. They will play Caroline Owen and Parsons’s arrangement for two pianos. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/musicevents.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Faculty and Guest Piano Recital - 2020-02-10 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Faculty and Guest Piano Recital - 2020-02-10 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Faculty and Guest Piano Recital - 2020-02-10 16:00:00 iCalendar - Faculty and Guest Piano Recital - 2020-02-10 16:00:00
DI 17.04

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 22, 2020

Thursday

January 23, 2020

Friday

January 24, 2020

Saturday

January 25, 2020

Sunday

January 26, 2020

Monday

January 27, 2020

Tuesday

January 28, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours