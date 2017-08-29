Faculty Piano Recital, Peter Cooper

Southern Adventist University will host a faculty piano recital by Peter Copper, current interim dean of the School of Music. Cooper will feature works by the likes of Bach, Rochberg, Liszt, and Brahms. Held on August 29 at 7:30 p.m., the event will be in Ackerman Auditorium. The recital is free to the public and for more information, please visit southern.edu/music or contact 423.236.2880.