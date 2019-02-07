Faculty Recital: Clint Schmitt, saxophone

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

All are invited to a saxophone recital by Clinton Schmitt, an adjunct professor in Southern Adventist University’s School of Music. This performance will be on Thursday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium. The concert will feature music for violin, saxophone, and piano written by living American composers. Performers include: Clint Schmitt, Holly Mulcahy, and Tim Hinck. The concert will also premier a brand-new work titled “Life, in Three Movements” by composer Jonathan McNair, coordinator of music theory and composition at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. This concert is free and open to the public.

