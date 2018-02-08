Most resolutions fail by February and that ain't cool, yo.

Turn February (and beyond) from fail to FABULOUS!

Learn the common strategies that make resolutions hard and what to implement immediately for lasting and easy success.

Presented by Kelly Summersett

Life, Health & Happiness Coach

KellySummersett.com

We'll talk a few minutes before the run to prime discussion, do the *Fast Break's 5K Training Group Run, and finish up with the 20 minute NO FAIL FEBRUARY workshop.

Don't want to come for the run? Join us after! Questions? Email me

*This is a beginner run/jog/walk, everyone is welcome, and it's free