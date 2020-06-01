Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together

A leader in the African American community, Bishop Kevin Adams of Olivet Baptist Church, and Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, invite the community to view a live streamed event where a diverse group of community faith leaders show solidarity, support and healing by standing tall for equality and justice for all peoples – all races, religions, faiths, genders and cultures.

To view the event live, Monday, June 1 at 7PM, go to: youtube.com/user/adamsksr/live.

Led by Bishop Adams, Olivet Baptist Church will be live streaming the event through YouTube and Facebook. This 45-minute program is designed to be uplifting and powerful as a vigil/remembrance for those recently killed while giving hope and inspiration for everyone in our community.

“History will tell the story of our time. I want my story to include that I always stood up for others, for equal rights and justice for ALL peoples – all races, religions, faiths, genders, cultures and backgrounds. Together, this can and will be all of our legacies.,” stated Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga.