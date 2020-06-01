Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together

to Google Calendar - Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together - 2020-06-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together - 2020-06-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together - 2020-06-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together - 2020-06-01 19:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together

A leader in the African American community, Bishop Kevin Adams of Olivet Baptist Church, and Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, invite the community to view a live streamed event where a diverse group of community faith leaders show solidarity, support and healing by standing tall for equality and justice for all peoples – all races, religions, faiths, genders and cultures. 

To view the event live, Monday, June 1 at 7PM, go to: youtube.com/user/adamsksr/live.

Led by Bishop Adams, Olivet Baptist Church will be live streaming the event through YouTube and Facebook.  This 45-minute program is designed to be uplifting and powerful as a vigil/remembrance for those recently killed while giving hope and inspiration for everyone in our community.

 “History will tell the story of our time.  I want my story to include that I always stood up for others, for equal rights and justice for ALL peoples – all races, religions, faiths, genders, cultures and backgrounds.  Together, this can and will be all of our legacies.,” stated Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
This & That
to Google Calendar - Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together - 2020-06-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together - 2020-06-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together - 2020-06-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Faith Leaders In Chattanooga Come Together - 2020-06-01 19:00:00
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

June 1, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning

    -

    Online

Tuesday

June 2, 2020

Wednesday

June 3, 2020

Thursday

June 4, 2020

Friday

June 5, 2020

Saturday

June 6, 2020

Sunday

June 7, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse