Come celebrate Fall with us! Enjoy the great outdoors with your family. We will have a guided moonlight canoe trip ($20/person) from 6:30-8:30 as well as guided hikes ($10/family) at 6, 7, 8, and 9pm. The property will also be open for camping.
Fall Family Night
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicClout Trap
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Ingle & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicLongshot, Bongsloth, Terminal Overdrive, Choptop Sawyer
-
Concerts & Live MusicRoshambeaux
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Velcro Pygmies
-
Concerts & Live MusicEric Turner
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & FairsWomen’s Climbing Festival
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & WellnessTennessee Valley Heart Walk
-
-
Festivals & FairsThe Great Southern Outdoor Show
Sunday
-
Festivals & FairsWomen’s Climbing Festival
-
Festivals & FairsThe Great Southern Outdoor Show
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicButch Ross
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live Music Talks & ReadingsSpooky Stories
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicHallows Eve's Eve at Mad Knight
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatthew Paul Revere, BONGSLOTH, OneTimers, Mixed Signals, Wohglemut
-
Kids & FamilyHalloween "House" Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPreston Ruffing
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatThe Great Triduum of Allhallowtide
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Food & Drink Kids & FamilyPinball-O-Ween
-