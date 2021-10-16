Fall Festival at the Hixson Farmers Market

× Expand Kathlyn Wender (St. Alban's office manager) St. Alban's Hixson Farmers Market and Fall Festival

St. Alban's Hixson Farmers Market FALL FESTIVAL - Saturday, October 16th, from 9:30am to 12:30pm, with free live bluegrass music by August and Eric Bruce from Barefoot Nellie & Co. The Farmers Market will be offering free grilled hot dogs and refreshments. Also, there will be many games with prizes for children of all ages including adults! Some of the prizes will be items from the vendors at the market. Why travel for a good Fall Festival when there is one right in your community! The Fall Festival Market is located at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 7514 Hixson Pike. Big Buff BBQ will be at the market with their Big Dog Potatoes, Ribs & Sliders. Stop by and visit other local vendors with produce, eggs, food items, and artisan goods while enjoying the live music. We have plenty of room so bring your blanket and/or camping chairs, family, friends, and don’t forget your pups! Just stay awhile and relax. Find out more on St. Albans Hixson Market's Facebook page.