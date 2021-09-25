Fall Garden Festival

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, are holding a “Fall Garden Festival” on Saturday, September 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., outdoors around the Hamilton County Extension Ag Center and Bonny Oaks Arboretum (6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive). Admission is $5 for adults; Children 12 and under are fee. Free parking is available. For more information, go to the MGHC website: https://mghc.org/mghc-fall-garden-festival/

MGHC’s Fall Garden Festival will feature a variety of vendors with plants (trees, shrubs, perennials), hand-crafted foods, and yard art, along with Master Gardener demos and exhibits plus fun activities for children. People can learn about: Bees, Bluebirds, Composting, Fall Vegetables, Grow Buckets, Herbs, Mulching, Native Plants & Pollinators, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds, and Trees. People can purchase Rain Barrels and Grow Buckets to take home. There will also be a food truck and homemade baked goods for sale.

Suzanne Ford, MGHC president comments, “The Hamilton County Master Gardeners are excited to hold a Fall Garden Festival – our second outdoor gardening event for the public. Since there's no County Fair this year, we decided to create a one-day outdoor event at the Hamilton County Ag Center & Bonny Oaks Arboretum for Master Gardeners to share their gardening expertise through exhibits and demonstrations. In addition, there will be a selection of vendors with plants, trees and shrubs, plus foods, yard art and other items, as well as fun and educational activities for children. Proceeds from the Fall Festival support our Scholarship Fund and Community Garden Grants program. We know that interest in gardening has grown in recent years. Our mission is “We Teach You How,” and we look forward to meeting and educating the many interested gardeners in our area.”