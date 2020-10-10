Fall In Love Adoption Event

During the Humane Educational Society’s Fall In Love Adoption Event you can adopt a dog or cat for the reduced fee of $25. Adoption fee includes all age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and unconditional love. Adoption event sponsor, Kelly Subaru will generously donate $100 to care for shelter pets at HES for each pet adopted up to 31 animals. This fall is the perfect time to find your new best friend at the Humane Educational Society!

In Partnership with Kelly Subaru we’re celebrating National Make A Dog’s Day with a virtual adoption event. Our goal is to adopt out 31 shelter pets in one day. Adopters can fill out our online adoption application before they arrive or on site at the Humane Educational Society. Everyone who adopts a new best friend on Thursday, October 22nd will receive an adoption gift package, pet name tag, pet toy and pet bandana. Help us reach our goal to place 31 shelter pets in loving forever homes!

View adoptable pets here https://www.heschatt.org/adopt/available-pets/

Fill out our online adoption application here https://www.heschatt.org/adoptionapplication