Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready for an evening of swing dancing on Thursday, Feb. 9 when The Bethlehem Center hosts Fall in Love With Swing. The benefit will take place in The Bethlehem Center’s gymnasium located at 200 W. 38th Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include step-by-step instructions from a local swing dance enthusiast.

Tickets are $20 for couples and $10 for individuals. Childcare will be provided at $5 for one child and $1 for each additional child. Proceeds from the event will benefit various youth programs at Bethlehem Center.

Tickets are available at www.thebeth.org or at the door on Feb. 9. You can also call (423) 266-1384 ext.6 for more information.