Fall Mocktails 101

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Whether it's due to personal preference or necessity, sometimes having a unique alternative to alcohol can be hard to find.

Join us as we explore using fresh fruit to create mocktails perfect for serving your family and friends. You'll also learn how to make a shrub, a concentrated syrup that combines fruit, sugar, and vinegar, and how to combine flavors to create a yummy treat.

This class is demonstration-style, and recipes are provided to make your own concoctions at home.

About the instructor:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fall Mocktails 101 - 2021-10-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall Mocktails 101 - 2021-10-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall Mocktails 101 - 2021-10-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall Mocktails 101 - 2021-10-07 18:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 29, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

September 30, 2021

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Monday

October 4, 2021

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours