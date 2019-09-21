Our upcoming Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be a great day of community. A day to talk plants. A day to watch the kiddos gallop joyfully about the farm. A day to discover fun treasures and gems from one of the arts & crafts vendors in attendance. Music will backdrop the day as you walk around with a burrito in one hand (Hooray, California Smothered Burritos is returning!) and a wagon handle in the other.

Unlike our spring sale, our fall sale is only one day. One day full of "all the things." Vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts will be available as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly and crop cover for gardeners looking to feed and secure their soil during the fall and winter months. Your fall garden definitely will be the envy of all your neighbors. Well, unless they also attend the sale and stock up on plants. Then everyone wins! You, your neighbors, and Crabtree.