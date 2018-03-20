Paul Byrom of Celtic Thunder fame sings pop, classical, and plenty of favorite Irish tunes. Tickets at http://www.paulbyrom.ie, General Admission $35. Meet & Greet $45.
Famed Irish Tenor Paul Byrom "10 Years On" Concert
Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church 115 Morrison Springs Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
