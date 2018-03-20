Famed Irish Tenor Paul Byrom "10 Years On" Concert

Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church 115 Morrison Springs Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Paul Byrom of Celtic Thunder fame sings pop, classical, and plenty of favorite Irish tunes. Tickets at http://www.paulbyrom.ie, General Admission $35. Meet & Greet $45.

