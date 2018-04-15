Family Fun Day: As Far As The Eye Can See

Children of all ages can enjoy a special day at the Hunter designed just for them. This Family Fun Day we’ll explore our newest exhibits, New Media, New Millennium: Digital Art from the Thoma Foundation and Under the Mexican Sky: A Revolution in Modern Photography. With live music, dancing, art making, scavenger hunts (with prizes), and a chance to explore, this afternoon is designed for our youngest guests. On this day we’ll also be celebrating the winners of the “Snapshot of my World” photo contest. There will also be ice cream treats from Clumpies available for purchase on this day ($4/scoop)

Regular admission ($15 adults, FREE for members and children 17 and under).

Family Fun Days are generously sponsored by Keller Williams Realty-The Mark Hite Team. Refreshments provided by Publix Super Markets Charities.