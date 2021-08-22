Family Fun Day: Power, Passion and Pose

Join us for a creative hands-on afternoon for whole the family! Inside and outside the museum there will be fun art activities for all ages inspired by photography and the human figure, as well as music and interactive sound with local musician Carl Cadwell. Explore the current exhibition Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory for inspiration as you make your creations.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Youth 17 and Under - FREE

Members - FREE

General Admission: $20

Masks are requested and physical distancing encouraged.

Family Fun Days are generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.