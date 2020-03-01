Family Fun Night!

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408

$10 Family Fun Night! Free Music, Facepainting, Balloon Animals, Photo Booth, and catered Food ( with Cake for the kids!) Karaoke Contest with Prizes, Door Prizes, Green screen photos, Video Games, and more!

https://familyfunparties4umusicphotoboothgamesfood.eventbrite.com

Hosted by www.parties4udelivered.com

w/proceeds going to local Children's Hospitals. 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm at The GRANFALLOON, ONLY $10

Alcohol for 21 + - Cash Bar

Get out and be social and have some fun with the family this Sunday 3/1/2020

Free for kids 2 and under with paying guardian!

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
4239038160
