BX Brainerd Crossroads 300 Brookfield Ave. , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37414

Good Guys Moving & Delivery is hosting a Family Movie Night with the non-profit organization 7th Well at Brainerd Crossroads featuring Pixar's "UP"🎈

Tickets are only $5! Each ticket qualifies you to win one of many raffle prizes. We hope you'll join us for a night full of fun on Saturday, August 14 🎉

Family Movie Night is scheduled to be held outdoors, though it may be moved indoors depending on weather conditions.

All proceeds benefit 7th Well. Learn more about their outreach here: https://7thwell.com/

RSVP on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ag6xfn

