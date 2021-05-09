Family Printmaking Class

Create lasting memories during a special family-friendly printmaking workshop this Mother’s Day. Kids, teens, and their families will work together to create colorful prints inspired by art in the Hunter’s collection. All families and experience levels are welcome, and supplies are included. Guests can explore the Hunter Museum galleries for inspiration.

Adults and youth 5+ will be required to wear masks throughout their time in the museum. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Spots are limited; please email acausey@huntermuseum.org to reserve today.

Free with museum admission (adults $20/each; museum members and youth 17 and under free)